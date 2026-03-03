Nagaland govt to introduce FNTA Bill in current Assembly session: CM Rio

Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) The Nagaland government will introduce the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill in the ongoing session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced on Tuesday.

He expressed hope that the legislation would be passed during the current session.

Concluding the discussion on the Governor's Address, Rio said the proposed bill would incorporate the provisions of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on February 5, 2026, between the Government of India, state government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) for the constitution of the FNTA.

He stated that the MoA fulfils the aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland while safeguarding the core interests of the state.

The agreement, he said, is anchored on certain basic principles — no division of Nagaland, no separate state or union territory, no Sixth Schedule status and no amendment to Article 371A.

While the governor would have special responsibility over the FNTA area as demanded by ENPO, Rio clarified that legislative, executive and financial autonomy would continue to vest with the state of Nagaland.

He also assured that the arrangement would not impact the ongoing Naga political negotiations.

On the Naga political issue, the chief minister reiterated that the negotiations are between the Government of India and Naga political groups, and that the state government's role remains that of an "active facilitator".

He highlighted the formation of a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) comprising ministers, elected members representing all tribes, political party representatives and Members of Parliament to create a conducive environment for an early and honourable solution.

Rio informed the House that a high-level state delegation met the Union Home Minister on February 5, reiterating the four-point resolution adopted at the consultative meeting on September 12, 2024, attended by 61 organisations and endorsed by 226 signatories.

The resolution urged the Centre to elevate the peace talks to the political or ministerial level by appointing an interlocutor with a political mandate.

He said the Union Home minister responded positively and indicated that a Minister of State for Home Affairs, along with a senior official, would be appointed to engage at the political level. The PAC will continue consultations with Naga groups and civil society to expedite the process, he added.

The chief minister also stressed the need for proper conduct of the 2027 Census exercise, announcing a detailed briefing session for legislators and party functionaries on March 11, 2026.

On teacher rationalisation, he admitted that anomalies arose due to past census discrepancies and the implementation of the Right to Education Act, leading to schools with minimal enrolment but surplus teachers. The School Education department has been directed to revisit such cases, he said.

Reiterating zero tolerance towards extortion and criminal activities, Rio called for strengthening agricultural marketing through the state's marketing board, and urged youth to focus on skill development and entrepreneurship rather than solely seeking government employment.

On the long-pending Foothill Road project, he said progress hinges on availability of land and forest clearances, and directed deputy commissioners to engage with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

On challenges in marketing agricultural produce, he said the Nagaland State Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing Board has been constituted to strengthen market linkages and price protection for farmers. He acknowledged the need for further reforms to ensure better returns for cultivators.

The chief minister expressed concern over rising unemployment and the mismatch between education and employability. He said the government has launched micro-financing initiatives and skill development programmes, urging youth to look beyond government jobs and explore private sector and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He also informed that the Vikshit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Aajeevika Mission will replace MGNREGA from April 1, 2026, enhancing guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days per household, with focus on water security, rural infrastructure and climate resilience works.

The CM told the House that an Artificial Intelligence school, the fourth of its kind in the country, was recently inaugurated in Kohima, encouraging institutions to adopt emerging technologies such as AI and forensic data analysis. PTI NBS NBS RG