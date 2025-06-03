Nagaland govt to set up commission for reviewing reservation policy: Tribal group

Kohima, Jun 3 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday agreed in principle to set up a commission within 15 days to examine the core demands of five tribes concerning the state's reservation policy.

This was stated by CORRP, a panel comprising representatives of five major tribes of Nagaland.

Its members held a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister (Home) Y Patton during the day over their demand for a review of the state's reservation policy.

Patton told reporters after the meeting that the state Cabinet would discuss the matter later this month.

Tesinlo Semy, Convenor of the Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP), told reporters that the discussions were “fruitful” and that the government has assured them that a commission would be formed by June 17.

“The commission will examine the core demands of the five tribes and submit its recommendations to the government. The cabinet will then take a decision,” Semy said.

While no date was fixed for the next meeting, he said that the CORRP would meet with the government again after 15 days.

Asked about the composition and leadership of the Commission, Semy said the decision rests with the Cabinet.

The five major Naga tribes of Nagaland held coordinated protest rallies in various districts on May 29, demanding a review of the state’s long-standing job reservation policy.

The coordinated action was led under the banner of the CORRP, an organisation formed in 2023 as mandated by the apex tribal organisations of the five tribes – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi.

They had submitted an “Ultimatum Reminder”, citing the Nagaland government’s alleged failure to respond to two key communications: a memorandum dated September 20, 2024, and a 30-day ultimatum served on April 26, 2025.

Their primary concerns revolve around the indefinite nature of the current reservation system, originally intended for a 10-year term starting in 1977, and the demand for either its abolition or the exclusive reservation of the remaining unreserved communities.

Initially, a 25 per cent quota was allocated for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for 10 years. These tribes were designated as ‘backward’ based on their educational and economic disadvantage and limited representation in state services. This reservation has since increased to 37 per cent, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton told reporters that the tribal bodies had initially called for either scrapping the existing Backward Reservation policy or allocating the remaining quota to the five tribes.

“After prolonged deliberation, they requested that instead of a mere committee, a bi-parliamentary commission be formed,” Patton said.

He added that the government has asked the tribal bodies for time until June 17 to allow the Cabinet to deliberate on the matter.

“We are thankful to the five tribal bodies for agreeing to this timeline and for deciding to keep their agitation in abeyance until then,” he said.

Asserting that the cabinet is expected to hold a meeting within the stipulated period to decide on setting up the proposed commission, Patton said that tribal leaders would be informed of the cabinet's decision, and further meetings would be held if necessary.

Following the assurance of the government, the CORRP has kept on hold its proposed agitation. PTI NBS NN