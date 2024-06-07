Nagaland Guv appeals to ENPO to participate in ULB polls

Kohima, Jun 7 (PTI) Governor La Ganesan on Friday appealed to the ENPO and the people of eastern Nagaland to participate in urban local body polls scheduled on June 26.

He said concerns raised by Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes spread over six districts of the state, with regard to its demand for the creation of a separate state of Frontier Nagaland Territory are being diligently addressed by the Centre.

ENPO had on May 16 announced its decision to abstain from participating in the local body polls on June 26. Nil voting was recorded in eastern Nagaland during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

"Voting in any election is not merely a right but a significant opportunity that ensures the representation of the people's voice in governance and the sustenance of democratic principles," he said.

Ganesan assured the ENPO and the people of eastern Nagaland that their "concerns with regard to the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory are being diligently addressed by the central government".

"Constructive dialogue and continued participation in the democratic process should be encouraged by all the stakeholders concerned," he said.

Ganesan also urged people to "come together to uphold the democratic values and work relentlessly towards a united and prosperous Nagaland".

ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected for years. PTI NBS NBS ACD