Nagaland guv calls Scouts and Guides cornerstone of youth development

Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday said the Bharat Scouts and Guides has served as a cornerstone for character building and civic education of the younger generation across the world.

He was addressing the state award ceremony of the Nagaland Bharat Scouts and Guides (NBSG) at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, here.

The governor, who was formally inducted as the chief patron of NBSG during the event, underlined the movement’s unique role in shaping responsible citizens through discipline, service, adventure and integrity.

He said the Scouts and Guides movement has consistently produced youth of "outstanding calibre" across the globe and praised the NBSG for tirelessly furthering this mission in Nagaland.

Congratulating five Scouts and eleven Guides who received the Rajya Puraskar (Governor’s Award), the highest state-level recognition in scouting and guiding, Bhalla said the award was not merely a badge but a testament to character, leadership and commitment to the spirit of Seva.

He encouraged the recipients to pursue the President’s Award, the highest national honour for Scouts and Guides.

Reaffirming his commitment as chief patron, the governor assured close cooperation with officials, leaders and volunteers to expand the reach of the NBSG across all districts.

"Together, we will strive to deepen the impact of this movement and inspire our youth to contribute to society with compassion and integrity," he said.

The ceremony also witnessed the presentation of Tritiya Sopan certificates and the felicitation of Padma Shri awardee Sano Vamuzo for her contributions. PTI NBS NBS MNB