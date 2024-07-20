Nagaland guv urges young graduates to contribute positively to make India developed by 2047

Kohima, Jul 20 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on Saturday urged young graduates to play a pivotal role in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the graduation day ceremony of Oriental College, Kohima, he emphasised that education should serve not just personal success but also societal betterment.

Ganesan highlighted the importance of integrity, honesty, and empathy, urging graduates to uphold these values in a world rife with ethical dilemmas.

"Your integrity, honesty, and empathy will define you in your personal and professional endeavours," he said.

He also spoke about the significance of hard work and perseverance, coupled with empathy and patriotism.

"Your actions have the power to impact others, so strive to make positive contributions to your community and nation. Your sense of duty towards your country will be reflected in your actions, whether big or small," he said.

As the graduates received their certificates, Ganesan praised their academic achievements and the commitment they have shown. He expressed optimism that their positive contributions would help India achieve its development goals by 2047. PTI NBS NBS MNB