Nagaland honours 14 teachers for 'extraordinary efforts' in grooming children

Kohima, Sep 5 (PTI) Nagaland celebrated Teachers’ Day by honouring 14 teachers for extraordinary efforts in grooming children not only through academics but also in extracurricular activities during their upbringing.

The 14 teachers which include 10 government teachers and four teachers from private institutes were honoured during the state-level Teacher's Day celebration organised by the School Education Department in the state capital here on Thursday.

They received citations and cash awards for their long and dedicated service towards the welfare of the children.

Besides, the Advisor for School Education Kekhrielhoulie Yhome launched the students’ health card which has been formulated in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department to monitor and maintain student health and well-being.

The objective of the health card is to strengthen parent-teacher collaboration to promote a healthy lifestyle among the students.

“We honour their contributions and recognise the vital role the teachers play in shaping our lives and building a better future,” he said.

As the second largest employer in the state, Yhome assured that the department is undertaking administrative reforms to provide quality education.

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, the respective District Education Office and Sub-Divisional Educational Office also honoured teachers with area awards.