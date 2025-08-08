Nagaland hosts exhibition on Northeast’s educational legacy

Kohima, Aug 8 (PTI) In a landmark initiative to celebrate and preserve the educational legacy of the Northeast, the National Archives of India, in collaboration with Nagaland's higher education department, is holding a week-long exhibition titled 'Development of Education in North Eastern India'.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, at the Capital Convention Centre here. It will remain open until Independence Day.

In his inaugural address, Along described the event as a historic and auspicious moment for the state.

He emphasised the importance of preserving cultural and educational heritage through proper documentation and archiving.

"Despite the absence of a native script, the Naga community has progressed immensely — a testament to divine preservation and the wisdom of our forefathers," he said.

He also acknowledged the selfless contributions of early Christian missionaries who brought education to the Naga Hills, crediting their efforts for Nagaland becoming the second most literate state in the country today.

Addressing students, the minister reminded them that true education must bring humility and adaptability, and encouraged them to stay updated with technological advancements.

"Every educated person is employable. It’s just a matter of curating oneself and channeling one’s achievements into community development," he added.

MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso also spoke at the event, describing the exhibition as an eye-opener and advocating for a dedicated archives centre in the state.

He appealed to the ministry of culture to support the establishment of such a facility, which would help preserve vital documents not only for Nagaland, but for the entire Northeastern region.

Director General of the National Archives of India, Samar Nanda, highlighted that preserving culture is key to understanding and shaping the future.

He expressed hope that more institutions of learning would emerge in Nagaland, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The exhibition features a curated collection of archival documents, rare books, private papers, photographs, multimedia displays, and scholarly materials tracing the evolution of education in the region.

It aims to present the complex interplay of indigenous traditions, missionary influences, colonial policies, and modern state interventions in shaping the educational landscape of Northeast India. PTI NBS NBS MNB