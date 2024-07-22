Nagaland human rights panel asks state govt to revise employees' wages

Kohima, Jul 22 (PTI) The Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) has asked the state government to review and revise the minimum wages of the workers engaged under the scheduled employments.

The revision has not been made since 2019.

Under the provisions of the Minimum wages Act, 1948, it is mandatory for both the Central and state governments to fix, review and revise the minimum wages of the workers employed in the scheduled employments under their respective jurisdictions periodically, the Commission said.

The state government reviewed and revised the wages of such employees in 2019. The per day wages fixed at that time are Rs 176 for the unskilled, Rs 210 for semi-skilled and Rs 235 for skilled workers.

The Commission said that it has observed that since the last revision, the wages of those workers have not been reviewed or revised.

The panel said that neighbouring states such as Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have reviewed or revised the wages of their employees and their pay is higher than that in Nagaland.

The Commission recommended that the state government review and revise the wages of its workers who are in the list of scheduled employment at the earliest, preferably, within the coming two-three months.

The NSHRC's recommendation was made recently and a copy of that was made available to media on Monday.