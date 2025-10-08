Nagaland inks MoU to boost civil services training

Kohima, Oct 8 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to implement Mission Karmayogi in the state, aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing administrative efficiency.

Speaking at the event held at the Capital Convention Hall, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said Mission Karmayogi, launched by the Centre in 2020, seeks to create a future-ready civil services through continuous capacity building and effective public service delivery.

He stressed that the initiative will equip officers with updated knowledge, digital learning tools, and better governance skills through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Imchen urged all departments to prioritise training and view it as an investment for effective governance, while also appreciating the Capacity Building Commission team for their partnership.

Administrative Training Unit Director Akunu S. Meyase highlighted existing initiatives, such as foundational training for new recruits, mid-career programmes for officers, and need-based training across all staff categories.

She also announced that ATI Kohima, in collaboration with the IT and Communications Department, is developing a portal to track training histories and design targeted programmes based on departmental requirements.