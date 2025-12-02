Nagaland inks MoU with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to strengthen health, education sectors

Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) The Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) signed an MoU with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd on Tuesday for strengthening the state's health and education sectors.

Under the MoU, the health interventions will focus on upgrading essential facilities, expanding access to services, and strengthening both rural and urban healthcare systems.

The education initiatives will support infrastructural improvements, digital learning, and skill development, enabling Nagaland's youth to be better prepared for emerging opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reiterated that healthcare and education are priority sectors for Nagaland. He stated that this MoU provides a vital impetus to improving the lives of rural communities, where infrastructural gaps and the need for skill development remain pressing challenges.

He emphasised that the initiatives undertaken by Toyota Kirloskar offer a meaningful pathway for long-term improvement.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the Toyota manufacturing facility and the educational institution run by TKM Pvt Ltd, Rio noted that the school's model of experiential learning and holistic development demonstrates how quality education can prepare children for the future.

He added that the positive impact of TKM's initiatives on underprivileged communities reaffirms the value of such partnerships.

The chief minister assured the state government's full support for the timely, transparent, and effective implementation of the initiatives under this partnership.

The state government expressed its appreciation to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Pvt Ltd for its commitment to driving positive social impact in Nagaland and expressed confidence that this collaboration with IDAN will generate meaningful and lasting benefits for the people.

Chairman of IDAN, Abu Mehta, said the MoU was conceptualised and executed within an exceptionally short period, commending Toyota for expediting the process and adopting best practices in the implementation framework.

Sudeep Dalvi of Toyota Kirloskar emphasised the company's core philosophy of "Child to Community Development", stating that when a child develops, it leads to the development of the entire community. This approach is aligned with healthcare, education, and holistic social progress.