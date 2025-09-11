Nagaland issues advisory for residents stranded in violence-torn Nepal

Kohima, Sep 11 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday issued an advisory for residents of the northeastern state stranded in violence-hit Nepal, urging them to avoid venturing onto the streets and closely follow safety advisories.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive protests, prompting the Nepal Army to take over the law and order situation.

“Persons from Nagaland in Nepal are advised to take shelter in their present place of residence, avoid venturing onto the streets, and exercise due caution amid the prevailing unrest,” stated the advisory.

The Nagaland government also urged them to closely follow safety advisories issued by local authorities as well as the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The state government also shared e-mail addresses and helpline numbers for the stranded residents for emergency support and assistance.

The Nepal Army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly. PTI NBS RBT