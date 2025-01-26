Nagaland launches mobile operation theatre on Republic Day

Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) The Nagaland government launched a mobile operation theatre on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, an official statement said.

Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Chief Minister's Mobile Operation Theatre (CMMOT) at the secretariat plaza as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The CMMOT will deliver advanced surgical and healthcare services to rural and remote areas of Nagaland, the statement said.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art keyhole surgery capabilities, it said, adding the initiative aims to enhance access to specialised medical care, promote health equity, and reduce healthcare disparities in underserved regions.

The facility features a fully equipped mobile surgical unit and portable diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, X-ray, endoscopy, and blood testing equipment, along with instruments for minimally invasive surgeries.

A dedicated medical team from Kohimas Hospital, supported by doctors from both private and government healthcare establishments who are committed to serving underprivileged communities, will ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services directly to the doorstep of those in need, the statement said.

The mobile operation theatre will not only provide life-saving interventions but also serve as a model for innovative healthcare delivery, effectively bridging the gap between urban medical facilities and the healthcare needs of remote populations, the statement added.