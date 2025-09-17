Nagaland launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday launched the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) campaign, in which people were asked to keep their homes and surroundings clean to prevent diseases.

Addressing a gathering on the state-level launch of the programme here, Chairman of the Nagaland Assembly Committee on Environment & Climate Change, Achumbemo Kikon, said COVID-19 had devastating consequences, partly due to negligence in hygiene practices.

“If we don’t keep our homes and surroundings clean, we are indirectly manufacturing diseases,” he said.

Kikon urged people to maintain cleanliness in their homes, surroundings, society, and districts.

The MLA also highlighted the urgent need to implement resolutions made in coordination with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), especially the directive banning the release of septic tank waste into drains.

Pointing out a worrying trend, he compared littering habits in the Nagaland capital Kohima with those of Meghalaya and Mizoram, despite their similar geography.

“We litter more here in Kohima, while people in Shillong and Aizawl maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” he remarked.

Citing that waste thrown in nullahs in Kohima eventually flows into and accumulates in the Doyang River in Wokha district, Kikon stressed that as the most literate people in the state, citizens of Kohima must set an example for others.

The MLA also advocated for proper waste segregation—biodegradable and non-biodegradable—and recommended turning kitchen waste into compost.

He warned of the long-term consequences of plastic waste, which takes at least 500 years to decompose, thereby destabilizing fragile urban soil and harming the environment.

Reminding all that “Cleanliness is everyone’s business, not only the government’s,” the MLA urged all 39 ULBs and village blocks to actively participate, take part in 'shramdaan' (voluntary work), say no to single-use plastics, and inspire others by leading through example.

Setting the broader context, Kezhochole Rhetso, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission SBM-Urban 2.0 under the Urban Development Department, explained that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is not merely a slogan but a decade-old people’s movement that has led to mass public participation across India.

She said the 2025 campaign marks another milestone in the journey toward realizing a Garbage-Free India and fulfilling the dream of Swachh Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A special event, “Ek Din, Ek Saath, Ek Ghanta” will be organised on September 25, where citizens across the state will join hands to dedicate one hour to collective cleanliness drives.

The campaign will culminate on October 2 with Swachh Bharat Diwas, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and will celebrate the collective achievements of citizens in building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Nagaland.

On the occasion, Kikon also administered the Swachhata Pledge to all attendees, reaffirming their personal commitment to cleanliness as a way of life, a service to society, and a contribution to the nation’s well-being. PTI NBS NN