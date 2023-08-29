Nagaland launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) To provide mental health support to people to those in need in Nagaland, the Tele-Mental Health and Neuroscience (Tele-MANAS) initiative was launched on Tuesday, an official said.

Tele-MANAS would provide mental health services to those in need by offering remote access to mental health professionals, said Mission Director National Health Mission, Dr Ritu Thurr during the launching ceremony held at the State Mental Health Institute here under the auspices of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The initiative facilitates early identification of mental health issues, enabling timely intervention and care, he said.

Highlighting the comprehensive nature of mental health, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social well-being, he said mental health extends to thinking patterns, emotions, behaviour, stress management, relationships, and decision-making.

Through technology-driven mental health services, Tele-MANAS aims to minimise the stigma attached to seeking mental health support, he said.

Thurr expressed optimism that the programme, with its existing resources and strategic implementation, would foster improvements in mental health while challenging societal stigmas.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Nagaland State Mental Health Institute, Dr Nuvotso Khesoh emphasised the ubiquity of mental health challenges and underscored mental illness as a leading contributor to ill health and disability worldwide.

Outlining the far-reaching economic consequences of mental health issues, Dr Khesoh stressed on the urgency of accessible, affordable, and convenient care. PTI NBS NBS RG