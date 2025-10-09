Nagaland launches third phase of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign

Kohima, Oct 9 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday launched the third phase of the state-level Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

The campaign launch was organised by Nagaland’s Department of Health and Family Welfare at Baptist College here.

The drive, initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and institutionalised as an annual national initiative since 2023, aims to empower youths to resist or quit tobacco use and advance the vision of a tobacco-free generation, officials said.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, Anoop Khinchi, addressing the event, termed it “timely and strategic” given the “high prevalence” of tobacco use in Nagaland and the decreasing age of initiation.

He emphasised the need for a system-wide approach, inter-departmental coordination, vendor licensing, and stakeholder capacity building.

“Every school declared tobacco-free, every village enforcing the law, and every young person who chooses to say no to tobacco is a step toward a healthier Nagaland,” Khinchi asserted.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Mereninla Senlem, Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare, highlighted the progress made under TFYC 1.0 and 2.0, with several institutions and villages declared tobacco-free. PTI NBS RBT