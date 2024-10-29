Nagaland legislators continue to pursue Naga integration: Rio

Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday asserted that legislators cutting across party lines will continue to pursue six resolutions advocating administrative integration of contiguous Naga-inhabited areas with the spirit of unity and solidarity.

The issue of Naga integration, which emerged from the 16-point agreement, remains a core part of the larger Naga political movement, he said.

"Since 1964, the Nagaland assembly has passed six resolutions advocating the administrative integration of contiguous Naga-inhabited areas, with the most recent resolution in 2018. We will continue to pursue this goal in the spirit of unity and solidarity,” said Rio while addressing the 60th anniversary celebration of the State Assembly here.

The 16-point agreement signed between the Nagas and the Centre gave birth to Nagaland as a state of the Indian Union on December 1, 1963.

"The formation of Nagaland state and the establishment of this assembly are intricately linked with the Naga political issue, which remains central to the purpose and identity of Nagas," Rio said.

Since the attainment of statehood, every assembly has recognised the importance of this issue, addressing it in nearly every session and passing a total of 17 resolutions which call for peaceful and inclusive negotiations, the chief minister said.

“This assembly’s commitment to the Naga cause underscores our collective responsibility to pursue peace and unity,” he said.

The Nagaland Legislators’ Forum on the Naga political issue has served as a vital facilitator in peace talks, he said.

Justifying the House being opposition-less for two consecutive terms under his leadership since 2018, Rio said in both the 13th and 14th assemblies, all members have unitedly addressed the Naga political issue.

The Centre has been holding talks with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) since 2017.

It inked a framework agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and agreed position with WC NNPGs in 2017 while then interlocutor for Naga talks and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi declared that talks concluded in October 2019.

However, the Centre is not accepting the demand of the NSCN-IM for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has been delaying the final solution to the decades-old issue.

On the other hand, the WC NNPGs have agreed to accept whatever is granted now and continue the talks for the remaining demand but nothing has been achieved till date. PTI NBS BDC