Nagaland Mahila Congress campaign to protect MGNREGA

Kohima, Feb 1 (PTI) Nagaland Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee has announced the launch of a statewide movement to protect MGNREGA, saying it was critical for ensuring livelihood security and dignity for rural women.

A resolution in this connection was adopted during an executive and organisational meeting held under the theme 'Save MGNREGA' at the Congress Bhavan in Dimapur on Saturday, stated a press release from its media cell here.

The meeting was attended by Mahila Congress leaders and members from across the state. The session was chaired by Shikali Swu, general secretary of NPMCC, and began with an invocation by Neojila Yim, vice-president of NPMCC.

Addressing the gathering, Yim highlighted the critical role of MGNREGA in ensuring livelihood security and dignity for rural women. She stressed that MGNREGA is not a welfare scheme but a legal right, and expressed concern over delayed wage payments, reduced workdays, and the exclusion of vulnerable women due to policy and administrative failures.

The NPMCC further resolved to organise grassroots awareness campaigns on MGNREGA rights, document and escalate cases of wage delays and work denial, mobilise women for peaceful democratic protests, and engage with MPs and MLAs to raise the issue in Parliament and the state assembly. PTI NBS RG