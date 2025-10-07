Nagaland making healthcare system ready to deal with impacts of climate change: Dy CM

Dimapur, Oct 7 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Tuesday said his government was committed to building a robust healthcare system capable of addressing emerging challenges, such as the impacts of climate change.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Health Financing Forum for Cross-State Learning in the Northeast Region, organised by the Nagaland government and the World Bank, he said the state government was focusing on preventive and primary healthcare, strengthening referral systems, and improving hospital management.

Zeliang, who also holds the portfolios of Planning and Transformation and National Highway, said effective health financing was not only about mobilising funds but also about using them efficiently.

"Health, being one of the most crucial components of human development, requires a holistic approach that connects infrastructure, manpower, financing, and governance," he said.

Lauding the Result-Based Financing (RBF) model introduced by the World Bank, Zeliang said it has significantly improved accountability and performance in service delivery.

"Through RBF, healthcare facilities are now being incentivised for achieving measurable outcomes, thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in financial management," he stated.

Zeliang said Nagaland is committed to building a robust and resilient healthcare system capable of addressing emerging challenges such as demographic changes, disease transitions, and the impacts of climate change.

He urged all Northeastern states to embrace innovation and develop collaborative strategies suited to the region’s unique realities.

He said stakeholders must work together to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and ensure financial protection for vulnerable populations.

The two-day event aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas among policymakers, health professionals, and experts from across the region, an official statement said.

Zeliang also released the FinHealth Assessment Report, which provides a detailed analysis of the region's health financing landscape and offers recommendations for reform.

Marion Cros, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, praised the Northeastern states for their innovation in overcoming healthcare challenges.

She noted that states like Nagaland and Mizoram have initiated universal health insurance schemes to minimise financial hardships, while others, such as Assam and Meghalaya, are piloting results-based payment systems in primary healthcare. PTI NBS NBS SOM