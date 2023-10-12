Nagaland: Man sentenced to 20-year RI for raping minor girl

Dimapur, Oct 11 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Nagaland’s Phek district has sentenced a person to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2022.

The conviction order passed by Special Judge Neiko Akami stated that the accused was found guilty of committing penetrative sexual assault on an 11- year-old girl.

He had raped the minor on December 13, 2022, when the victim along with her friends went to a jungle to collect firewood. After absconding for a week, the accused surrendered before the Chozuba Women Police Station in the district.

The court also ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim, as the incident had caused trauma and physical injury upon her. PTI CORR NBS RBT