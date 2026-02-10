Nagaland marks Safer Internet Day with push for safe and responsible AI use

Kohima, Feb 10 (PTI) Nagaland observed Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, with various awareness programmes and workshops being organised in different districts to promote safe, responsible and ethical use of the internet and artificial intelligence (AI).

In Kohima, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) organised a district-level awareness campaign.

Addressing the programme, Extra Assistant Commissioner Imtiyenla K said Safer Internet Day is observed globally on the second Tuesday of February to promote safe and responsible use of the internet She said the internet was a powerful tool for communication, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship, and cautioned against risks such as cyberbullying, misinformation, deepfakes and online fraud.

In Zunheboto district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tiameren Chang cautioned against blind dependence on AI and stressed that human judgment and responsibility must remain paramount.

He urged citizens, especially the younger generation, to use digital platforms ethically and responsibly.

In Dimapur, a session was held, focused on cyber hygiene, phishing, protection of personal data and responsible use of AI.

Participants were informed about cybercrime reporting mechanisms, including the national helpline 1930 and the cybercrime reporting portal cybercrime.gov.in. PTI NBS NBS SOM