Nagaland: Massive landslide in Kohima damages 4 houses, 20 families rendered homeless

Kohima, Jul 26 (PTI) Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Kohima, damaging at least four houses, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened in Pezielietsie Colony in Ward-3 North Block, they said.

The landslide also partially damaged some adjacent houses, they said, adding that at least 20 families were rendered homeless.

Newly-elected councillors of the Kohima Municipal Council led by their Chairman Neikhozo Suokhrie and Deputy Chairman Khrielievie Chusi visited the affected area.

Expressing serious concern over the incident, Suokhrie said the area was a sinking zone and the KMC would initiate a pilot project for constructing a retaining wall and drainage in consultation with the state government.

The councillor of the affected ward, Ruokuovolie Rutsa, said that such a massive landslide in the area has occurred for the first time since 2017.

He said the locals were helping the affected families.