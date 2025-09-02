Nagaland medical students continue protest demanding revocation of COVID appointees’ regularisation

Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) The Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA) continued its peaceful protest for the third day on Tuesday, demanding immediate revocation of the August 18 notification regularising 280 contractual posts of health workers, including doctors, appointed during the COVID era in the state.

The Association has been staging demonstrations outside the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare here since Saturday.

The Association reiterated the demands, including immediate revocation of the notification, requisition of all sanctioned posts to the Nagaland Public Service Commission or Nagaland Staff Selection Board, and conduct of open recruitment examinations through NPSC/NSSB in strict adherence to service rules.

The NMSA said it had submitted a formal representation to the state government on Monday but has not received any response.

In this, the Association warned that if its demands are not met, the agitation would be intensified in the next phase to be launched shortly.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, fairness, and justice in public recruitment, the Association appealed to the public and students of technical courses for continued support and understanding. PTI NBS NN