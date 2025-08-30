Nagaland medical students stage protest against govt decision to regularise 280 health workers

Kohima, Aug 30 (PTI) Medical students in Nagaland on Saturday staged a protest here against the state government's move to regularise 280 contractual health workers without conducting competitive examinations.

The agitators, under the aegis of Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA), staged the demonstration outside the Department of Health and Family Welfare office in Kohima.

The demonstration comes in the wake of the state government issuing a notification on August 18, announcing the regularisation of 280 COVID-era appointees, including medical officers, dentists, Ayush practitioners, and nurses, through a departmental screening.

The NMSA contended that this bypasses constitutionally mandated recruitment processes and violates the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006, which require all Class-I gazetted officer posts to be filled up through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

"This decision undermines meritocracy and violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and equal opportunity in public employment," NMSA president Pito S Rochill said during the protest.

The student body demanded an immediate revocation of the August 18 notification and insisted that all future appointments in the health sector be conducted through open competitive examinations via NPSC.

"We are not against those who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if regularisation must happen, it should be done through fair and open procedures," NMSA general secretary Bonoto P Zimo said.

They argued that the government's decision to bypass written exams for Class-I posts sets a dangerous precedent. Under the Nagaland Health Service Rules, recruitment for such posts requires 100 per cent selection through NPSC.

"Why are recruitment rules in place if they are not to be followed?" asked Rochill, calling the move "illegal and arbitrary".

When asked about reports of a court ruling related to the issue, NMSA leaders clarified that while a previous plea was "dismissed", the court did not issue any directive allowing or endorsing the regularisation by the department.

"The case was dismissed without direction. That does not mean the government can proceed unchecked," the NMSA president added.

Asked if they are seeking legal course, Rochill said they are in the process of appealing and will explore legal remedies if necessary.

While the Department of Health and Family Welfare was yet to issue a public response, sources said that the regularisation process, including medical fitness tests and interviews, have begun since August 27.

NMSA leaders expressed disappointment that no advance information about the interview dates was made available, and alleged that the entire process lacks transparency.

The protesters appealed to civil society, student bodies, NGOs, and the general public to join their demand for justice and transparency.

"If we allow this to happen, we are accepting a system that ignores merit and institutional integrity. We will continue this protest with our members, parents, and supporters until the order is revoked," Rochill said.

The NMSA has vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations and is considering legal escalation. Leaders emphasised that they are exercising their democratic rights and will not relent until fair recruitment norms are upheld.

During the protest, they held banners and placards demanding justice while also shouting slogans seeking free, fair and equal opportunity to all aspiring candidates through competitive exams.

Department officials could not be contacted for their comments on the matter.