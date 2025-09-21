Nagaland minister assures students of early release of pending post-matric scholarships

Kohima, Sep 21 (PTI) Nagaland Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, on Sunday said pending post-matric scholarships for students will be released soon.

Along told reporters here that the first phase of the scholarships had already been disbursed a few months ago, but many students are still awaiting the second round.

He said that the department is pursuing the central share of the post-matric scholarships from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Along said the ministry had on September 15 sought a statement of expenditure and requirement for 2024-25, which the department has already complied with and submitted.

He expressed confidence that the central share would be released to the state soon, after which the department would ensure immediate disbursement to the remaining students.

Asked about the demand of the All Nagaland College Students’ Union for establishment of a common scholarship cell in the department, the minister said the state government had earlier directed officials concerned to streamline scholarship matters.

He said a dedicated scholarship cell is being established under the Higher Education Department.

"I will personally ensure that the matter is pursued and completed at the earliest," Along added.