Nagaland minister seeks green investment on World Tourism Day

Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday celebrated World Tourism Day with a stress on community participation in preserving and conserving the biodiversity and the rich flora and fauna for sustainable tourism in the state.

The state-level celebration was organised by the Tourism Department on the theme “Tourism & Green Investment” in Tseminyu district.

"Nagaland attained statehood 60 years back and reached an 80 per cent literacy rate. But with modernisation and industrialisation, Nagas have destroyed the state's rich flora and fauna," Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said.

If some measures are not taken, a day will come when people will start fighting for potable water and forests, he said highlighting the need for green investment.

Minister Along appreciated Khonoma Village of Kohima district for their efforts in becoming the greenest village in Asia and also for preserving the wildlife.

Calling upon all to follow the Khonoma model, he said, "Community participation and commitment is a must to preserve the rich flora and fauna and also develop tourism circuits in the state".