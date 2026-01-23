Nagaland minister thanks Centre for declaring Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101

Kohima, Jan 23 (PTI) Nagaland minister KG Kenye on Friday welcomed the declaration of the Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101, terming it a significant step towards improving inland water transport and regional connectivity in the state.

Kenye was attending the 3rd Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting in Kochi, Kerala, where he expressed gratitude to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the notification, an official statement said here.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Tizu–Zungki waterway, which shares proximity with the India-Myanmar border, Kenye urged the IWAI to implement the project with sincerity, noting its potential to boost trade and commerce with Southeast Asian countries.

Emphasising the need for seamless and cost-effective transportation, the power and parliamentary affairs minister underscored the role of inland waterways in strengthening connectivity across Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while also promoting economic growth through support to local industries, inter-state trade and export opportunities.

During the meeting, Kenye also submitted a proposal for the extension of inland waterways from Lakhimpur in Assam to Nagaland through the Barak river, aimed at further integrating the state into the national waterways network.

Kenye, who is also the chairman of the Nagaland Inland Waterways Board, submitted a formal representation to the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways seeking comprehensive development of waterbodies in Nagaland.

The minister was accompanied by Robert Longchari, commissioner and secretary (Transport), and Thomas Y. Kiutsangmong, deputy general manager, Nagaland State Transport. PTI NBS NBS MNB