Nagaland minister urges citizens not to leave cleanliness solely on govt

Kohima, Oct 2 (PTI) Nagaland Minster Jacob Zhimomi on Wednesday urged the citizens not to leave the cleanliness drive solely on the government but to change the mindset and embrace it as part of broader and vibrant Naga culture.

"Many people in our state hold the misconception that cleanliness or sanitation is solely the government's prerogative. We need to change our mindset and embrace cleanliness as part of our broader and vibrant Naga culture," Zhimomi said while speaking during the state-level Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 culmination program here.

Zhimomi, who is also the minister for Public Health Engineering and Cooperation, said the campaign may officially end on Wednesday but all should remember that cleanliness is not a one-time affair.

"Cleanliness is a continuous movement that requires us all to be responsible and behave accordingly," he said.

Towards achieving the sanitation target, he said it is encouraging that Nagaland has a total of 747 open defecation free (ODF) plus villages as of September 30.

Nagaland has also contributed its fair share to the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, he said while calling upon all to come together to propel Nagaland higher on the country's cleanliness ranking index.

The minister along with MLAS and advisors Sethrongkyu Sangtam, A Pangjung Jamir and Kropol Vitsu participated in Swachhata activities to mark the event.

Various awards were also distributed on the occasion. PTI NBS SBN NBS SBN