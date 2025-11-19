Nagaland minister urges civil servants to be proactive partners in governance

Kohima, Nov 29 (PTI) Nagaland Minister K G Kenye on Wednesday described civil servants as the "most prized and valued machinery" and urged them to be proactive partners in governance.

Addressing the 47th General Conference of the Nagaland Civil Service Association (NCSA) here, the state power and parliamentary affairs minister emphasised the necessity for a unified front, stating, "Civil servants and elected representatives must walk as a team. We must complement and supplement each other because our subject is the same... Our interest is the people and the land." Kenye urged NCS officers to move beyond their office walls, stating, "You have to become a little more vocal, you have to become a little more proactive instead of confining yourselves within the four walls of your offices." He encouraged them to mingle more with the grassroots people, who he described as the "true custodians of our society." Stressing public trust in bureaucrats, Kenye said, “We are politicians, we say something today, we do another thing tomorrow, but the civil servants are the last people the public trusts. This trust gives them an opportunity to motivate, influence, and shape the outlook of the people toward sensible and practicable demands.” Highlighting Nagaland’s unique position under Article 371A of the Constitution, which recognises customary laws and practices, Kenye said the state’s civil servants face a distinctive and challenging role.

Commissioner and Secretary Kesonyu Yhome underlined the pivotal role of NCS officers in shaping the state’s future.

“We need to reorient from a law-and-order centric role to a development-oriented role,” he said, urging officers, especially those posted in the field, to identify at least one key sector where they can drive change, whether in education, health, economy, or rural development.

He encouraged NCS officers to form working groups, carry out deeper sectoral studies, and provide practical, locally informed recommendations to the government.

"Arguably the best of the lot of the society is following the NCS Association,” he said, adding that the government values such inputs.

NCSA president S. Tainiu, in her presidential address, underscored the responsibility of civil servants in shaping a responsive and people-centric administration in Nagaland.