Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen dies at Guwahati hospital

Dimapur, Nov 11 (PTI) Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen died at a private hospital in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday after a brief illness, family members said.

He was 75.

Imchen, a former state minister, was admitted to Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima on Saturday following health complications, and was airlifted to Guwahati on Monday for better treatment, his family members said.

A veteran Naga politician, Imchen was a five-time MLA from the Koridang constituency and was serving as an advisor to the Information and Public Relations and Soil & Water Conservation departments.

Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condoled the death of the legislator and described him as a dedicated and sincere leader.

“On behalf of the people of Nagaland and on my own behalf, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May the Almighty grant them strength and solace in this hour of grief,” the governor stated.

According to official sources, a state funeral will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday in Kohima.

He began his political career as general secretary of the Mokokchung District Congress Committee in 1989 and later became working president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee.

He first entered the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in 2003 as an Independent candidate, and subsequently won four more consecutive terms representing different parties — three with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the most recent in 2023 with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had also served as general secretary of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) from 1983 to 1985, and as president of Ao Senden, the apex tribal body of the Ao community.

The NSF expressed grief, recalling Imchen as a "towering figure whose life was marked by unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and a deep sense of commitment to the welfare of the Naga people."