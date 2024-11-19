Nagaland MP Jamir appeals Centre to implement 2 agreements

Kohima, Nov 19 (PTI) Nagaland's Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to implement the two agreements signed with Naga political groups.

Advertisment

As Nagas stand on the cusp of realising the long-envisioned solution to the decades-long Naga Political issue, the Congress party acknowledges the sacrifices of the untold Naga national workers, past and present, said Jamir, who is also the president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) in a statement here.

He emphasised that the time has come for Nagas, to stand in truth to walk the extra mile and ensure that the hard-fought agreements reached between the Naga National groups and the Government of India, namely, the "Framework Agreement" of August 3, 2015, with NSCN-IM and "Agreed Position" of November 17, 2017 with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups is not jeopardised but utilised as the basis to realise the long desired aspirations of the Naga people.

While acknowledging the courage and wisdom of successive Central governments that cumulatively enabled the inking of these momentous accords, the Nagaland MP said that the shared journey is, however, far from over.

Advertisment

"The arduous journey will come to a full circle only when the present Central government honours the sanctity of these agreements by implementing it without any further delay", he said.

Delayed implementation undermines the trust and hope that have been sacrificed and built over decades of negotiations, Jamir said.

It is imperative to respect the core principles and objectives laid out in these 'historic agreements' and recognise the rights and identity of Nagas, he said.

Advertisment

Jamir said, "We expect and appeal to the government to implement and respond to the agreements without any further delay as it has been for nearly a decade". PTI NBS NBS RG