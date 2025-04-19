Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak appointed to North Eastern Hill University's court

Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak was appointed as a member of the court of the North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya, officials said on Saturday.

The central varsity was in the news due to the series of protests that took place on the campus last year.

"A jubilant moment for me as I have been nominated as a Member to the Court of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)," Konyak posted on X.

She extended her gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the opportunity.

Established in 1973, NEHU's jurisdiction originally encompassed the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland, as well as the erstwhile UTs of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. The court is the highest decision-making body of the varsity.

Konyak, a BJP leader and the first woman to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland, said, "Over the years, the varsity has nurtured and produced distinguished academicians, bureaucrats, public leaders, and change makers." She urged everyone to "collectively 'Rise Up and Build', as the University's motto so aptly inspires us". PTI JOP SOM