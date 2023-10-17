Nagaland: NDPP names Wangpang Konyak as its candidate for Tapi bypoll

Dimapur, Oct 17 (PTI) The ruling NDPP in Nagaland on Tuesday announced Wangpang Konyak as its candidate for the by-election to the Tapi assembly seat in Mon district.
The by-election was necessitated by the death of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao, the advisor for social welfare, on August 28.
The polling for the by-election will be held on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3.
Konyak, 39, resigned as the superintendent in the Directorate of New Renewable Energy to contest the by-election.
NDPP president Chingwang Konyak announced his name as the candidate at the party headquarters in Chumoukedima district.
The BJP, which is an ally of the NDPP, has extended its support to Konyak for the by-election.
Environment Minister CL John urged party workers to ensure a victory by huge margin in the bypoll.