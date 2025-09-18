Nagaland: No preconditions set for proposed merger with NDPP, says NPF

Kohima, Sep 18 (PTI) The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Thursday clarified that no preconditions have been set for the proposed merger with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), calling the move a mutual understanding to strengthen the regional force in Nagaland.

Briefing media after the central office bearers (COB) meeting at the party headquarters here, NPF secretary general and MLA Achumbemo Kikon said both parties are engaged in "serious discussions" with the shared objective of building a stronger regional platform for the Naga people.

Kikon informed that the NDPP has called its general convention on October 18, while the NPF has resolved to hold its own general convention on October 21, coinciding with its 63rd foundation day.

Both the meetings are scheduled to be held in Kohima.

The occasion, he said, will carry historic significance as it is expected to mark the coming together of the two regional parties.

He added the party will notify its active members in line with the constitutional 30-day requirement for participation in the October 21 convention, ensuring compliance with the Election Commission's procedures.

Asked if the nomenclature would be changed following the merger, Kikon said there is already a consensus to retain the NPF’s name and ‘cock’ as the regional party symbol, which he described as integral to the party’s legacy as the oldest regional party in the Northeast and the second oldest in India.

Maintaining that the NPF has not lost ground despite being brought down to mere two MLAs in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, Kikon highlighted the party’s presence in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and its active involvement in Naga issues, including protests against fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The NPF, during the day’s COB meeting passed four resolutions, including reiterating the stand adopted at its central executive committee meeting on September 6, and appreciating party president Apong Pongener for his willingness to pave the way for new leadership in the party.

The NPF secretary general also informed that following the merger, the new team of office bearers would be decided consensually.