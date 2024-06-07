Nagaland: Nomination process for municipal polls commences

Kohima, Jun 7 (PTI) The nomination process for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland commenced on Friday, with 17 candidates submitting their papers, officials said.

The ULB polls are scheduled to take place on June 26, after a 20-year hiatus.

Nagaland has three municipal councils and 36 town councils. The state has a total of 418 wards spread across these councils, with 142 wards reserved for women.

On the first day of nomination on Friday, 17 candidates of different political parties, including the Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), submitted their nominations, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday distributed tickets to candidates for the ensuing ULB elections.

According to the State Election Commission, nominations will be accepted till June 11, followed by scrutiny of papers on June 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 20.

