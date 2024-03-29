Nagaland observes Good Friday

Kohima, Mar 29 (PTI) Nagaland, a Christian majority state, observed Good Friday with churches holding special prayer services while faithful Catholic believers took out processions.

Special prayers seeking forgiveness for sins, and services were organised in churches to thank Jesus for sacrificing his life for mankind.

In the state capital of Kohima, the congregation of different Catholic churches took out processions from various locations to their respective churches while singing hymns and reading the rosary.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “On Good Friday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May the day bring new meaning and positive change in our lives? I wish all Christians a blessed Good Friday.” Marking the occasion, the faithful believers are holding fasts, ranging from three days to 40 days, which will end with the celebration of Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, believers are also gearing up to celebrate Easter Sunrise or Resurrection Sunday organised by Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF) at The Heritage, Old DC Bungalow here.