Nagaland observes World Day against Child Labour with call to protect children's rights

Kohima, Jun 12 (PTI) Nagaland observed 'World Day Against Child Labour' on Thursday, with a call for all stakeholders — including government agencies, civil society, and the public — to intensify efforts in eliminating child labour and safeguarding children's rights.

The event, marked by awareness drives for leaders of colonies and wards, emphasised that despite progress, child labour persists in various forms across the state.

Joint Labour Commissioner T Chubayanger cited growing reports of families — particularly in urban centres like Kohima — employing children under the pretext of "mission work" or as domestic help, often subjecting them to neglect or abuse.

He reiterated that employing children below 14 years is illegal, carrying penalties of up to six months imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine or both.

Adolescents aged between 14 and 18 may be employed only under non-hazardous conditions, with limited working hours, he said, adding that violations can result in fines and imprisonment.

"If both husband and wife are working, they should employ an adult to look after their children instead of violating the rights of another child," he said.

Chubayanger said the Labour department, in coordination with other agencies, has initiated raid of establishments which include shops, commercial establishments, workshops, farms, restaurants, etc.

The joint labour commissioner also announced that surprise inspections of homes where children are engaged as domestic helpers and schools targeting cases of children being consecutively absent for more than 15 days under the Right to Education Act would be launched soon.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, B Henok Buchem, reaffirmed the district's commitment to penalise those employing children illegally.

"As a people known for our warrior heritage and Christian values, it is unacceptable that crimes against children are being normalised in our society," he said.

He called for collective responsibility and moral vigilance, urging society not to judge children based on their socio-economic background.

Kohima District Child Protection Officer Sekho Dawhuo highlighted the role of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) under the Mission Vatsalya programme.

The DCPU is responsible for protecting vulnerable children — including those in need of care, children in conflict with the law, and children eligible for adoption, he said.

The officer stressed the importance of community participation in identifying child labour and abuse, urging citizens to immediately report such cases to local police or dial the Child Helpline 1098, a 24x7 emergency outreach service.

Dawhuo emphasised the role of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), a legal body constituted under the Juvenile Justice Act, empowered to ensure the rehabilitation and care of rescued children.

He reminded the media to protect the identity of children involved in abuse or labour cases, as per Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015.

"Violating this section by revealing any identifying details can result in imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh," he said. PTI NBS NBS RG