Nagaland observes World Malaria Day

Kohima, Apr 25 (PTI) Nagaland reported only four malaria positive cases last year, while there have been no deaths due to the disease, an official said on Thursday.

Nagaland observed World Malaria Day across the state on Thursday on the theme "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world" with a state-level event held at the secretariat conference hall here.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr E Motsuthung Patton said, like many others, Nagaland has felt the devastating impact of malaria for far too long.

"The toll it has taken on our families, our communities, and our economy cannot be understated," he said.

"Even in the face of such adversity, we have shown resilience, determination, and innovation in our efforts to control and ultimately eliminate this disease by 2030," he said.

Data provided by the department for the last six years stated that 2019 had the highest number of Malaria-positive cases at 20. It came down to four last year, while there were no malaria-related deaths during these years.

The journey has been challenging, but it has been also a journey of hope, and success, the Principal Director of the department said.

"In districts such as Mokokchung, Longleng and Zunheboto, we have seen significant milestones achieved, where no cases of malaria have been reported for the last three years," he said. PTI NBS SBN NBS SBN