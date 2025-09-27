Nagaland observes World Tourism Day with call for sustainable transformation

Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Nagaland Tourism Commissioner and Secretary Arelna Jamir on Saturday said tourism should not only be about taking from a place, but also about giving back to the people, the land, and the culture.

Speaking at a programme here on the theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation' on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Saturday, Jamir said Nagaland has immense potential as the "Land of Festivals," offering a blend of culture and nature through the Hornbill Festival, Dzükou Valley, handwoven textiles, tribal cuisines, and eco-tourism initiatives.

While tourism can create livelihoods and preserve identity, she cautioned that unchecked growth could also lead to environmental degradation, cultural dilution, and inequality.

Jamir highlighted departmental initiatives such as community-based tourism, eco-camps, skill development of youth as cultural ambassadors, eco-tourism projects with strict ecological safeguards, and digital promotion using virtual reality to manage tourist inflow.

She added that collaborations with NGOs and international agencies are being pursued to align the state's strategies with global sustainability goals.

Stressing that sustainable transformation requires collective responsibility, Jamir called upon communities, private stakeholders, NGOs, and tourists to partner with the government.

She urged the youth to become cultural entrepreneurs and custodians of tradition, while inviting visitors to explore Nagaland with "open hearts and responsible intentions." A highlight of the programme was the recognition of Khonoma, India’s first Green Village, under the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages Upgrade Programme 2022.

Neikedolie Hiekha, chairman of the Khonoma Upgrade Programme, said the selection was for the village’s pioneering role in community-led conservation and sustainable tourism.

Hiekha recalled Khonoma’s hunting ban, forest preservation, and the establishment of the Tragopan Sanctuary, which have transformed the village into a model of conservation-based livelihoods through homestays, eco-treks, and handicrafts.

The event also featured 2024 Best Tour Operator Award winner Nino Zhasa, who shared how community-led tourism has transformed Kigwema village, empowering women entrepreneurs and preserving cultural authenticity.