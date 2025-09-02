Nagaland peaceful, does not need PAP and FMR restrictions: CM

Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government has opposed the imposition of Protected Area Permit (PAP) and restrictions under the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, appealing to the Centre to exempt the state in view of its unique socio-cultural realities.

A foreigner is required to obtain a PAP to visit certain areas of India, including parts of the Northeastern region. The Centre in February 2024 ended the FMR, which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture a few kilometres into each other’s territory without visa.

Responding to concerns raised by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon in the House, Rio said PAP and FMR restrictions were recently re-imposed in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram.

The PAP, which had been in place for foreigners since the 1960s as a security measure due to the region’s sensitive nature and geopolitical concerns, was revoked in December 2021. The Centre reimposed the PAP regime in December last year.

Maintaining that the “situations are good and law and order remains under control,” he noted that the decision stemmed from the ongoing unrest in Manipur and insurgent activities across the border.

The chief minister said the Centre had reduced the FMR limit from 16 km to 10 km and entrusted the Assam Rifles and state agencies to regulate cross-border movement by issuing passes.

Rio recalled that the Nagaland cabinet, in its very first meeting of 2025 on January 6, had unanimously opposed both the PAP and FMR restrictions, citing the division of Naga tribes and villages along the 215-km international border.

“Our tribes, villages and families live on both sides of the border. Restrictions will affect their ties and also discourage foreign and domestic tourists,” he said.

He informed the Assembly that the state had submitted representations to the Union Home Ministry, most recently on July 19, urging reconsideration.

Rio added that he had raised the matter in the plenary sessions of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and with Union ministers, stressing that Nagaland has never faced refugee influx, unlike neighbouring Mizoram.

While admitting that security concerns persisted due to armed groups outside the ceasefire, he maintained that Nagaland had been peaceful and deserved exemption.

“We have assured the Centre that the state is regulating the stay and movement of foreign tourists through mandatory hotel and home-stays reporting to the police,” he said, expressing hope that the Union government would review its decision and exempt the state. PTI NBS NN