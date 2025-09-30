Nagaland Police announce recruitment drive to fill 1,176 vacancies

Kohima, Sep 30 (PTI) Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Tuesday unveiled one of the largest recruitment drives in recent years for the state police, announcing 1,176 posts of general-duty constables.

Addressing reporters at the police headquarters here, he said the long-pending recruitment process was finalised after consultations with departments, agencies and tribal organisations concerned.

“Yes, it took time, but the government has relaxed the upper age limit to 38 years to ensure that candidates who lost opportunities due to delays or the COVID-19 pandemic can apply,” Sharma said.

He said that the entire application process will be conducted online for the first time, and no physical forms will be accepted at police offices.

Candidates can apply from anywhere between October 6 and November 7, and the system includes both self-application and assisted-application modes, with one-time registration (OTR) to simplify future recruitment cycles, he said.

The DGP also said that the Nagaland Police is planning at least one more cycle of recruitment in the next five-six months, likely for another 1,200 posts, depending on training capacities.

“Our training capacity is around 1,000, but we are adjusting to accommodate up to 1,200 trainees,” he said.

Sharma said all the constables will be inducted into the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) to keep the units young and fit, with scope for later transfers to other branches.

On the examination format, he indicated that the written test may not use OMR sheets in this cycle, citing the need to provide fair opportunity to applicants with lower educational qualification, as the minimum eligibility is Class 6 for the backward tribes and Class 8 for others.

Asked on the issue concerning communities such as the Garo, Kachari, Mikhir, and Kukis, Sharma said that their proportion of reserved seats, as per a government notification, has been placed in abeyance.

“They may not be able to apply now, but once the issues get resolved… their share will also be implemented. The number of seats meant for them is not being filled by others, as they are being kept aside,” he said.

In previous recruitments, non-Nagas who had settled in Nagaland before statehood in December 1963 were also eligible to apply, while this time, that provision has been excluded.

“We are looking at a futuristic Nagaland Police – cosmopolitan, representative, and fair,” Sharma added. PTI NBS RBT