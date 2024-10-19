Nagaland Police busts inter-state vehicle snatching gang, nabs 8

Kohima, Oct 19 (PTI) Nagaland Police busted an inter-state gang involved in drugging and snatching vehicles by arresting eight people from four states, an official release said on Saturday.

The eight persons were arrested from Assam, Manipur West Bengal, and Nagaland, said the release issued by the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur.

Following the arrest, two stolen vehicles were also recovered, police said.

The CP Dimapur said that initially, a routine investigation into a missing person FIR lodged at East Police Station unravelled an organized network of criminal gangs operating in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur and West Bengal.

The modus operandi of the gang involved hiring of inter-state plying commercial vehicles by posing as prospective clients, it said, citing that gang members would befriend drivers, give food items laced with drugs and snatch away the vehicles while drivers were in unconscious state.

Police said the mastermind was identified as one Shymalendu Roy from West Bengal who planned and executed the crime through his network of inter-state gang members.

Relying on digital evidence collected through technical surveillance, two gang members were arrested from Manipur, four from Assam and two from Dimapur, police said. PTI NBS NBS RG