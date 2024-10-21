Nagaland Police to begin fresh process to hire 935 constables following HC order: DGP

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Monday said the state is set to begin the process for the fresh recruitment of 935 police constables, following a Gauhati High Court ruling that quashed the previous appointments on September 20.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an official programme, Sharma said the HC, while questioning the validity of the appointments, cited the lack of advertisement for the posts as the primary issue for quashing it.

The court has directed the state police department to re-advertise the positions and conduct new recruitments. "We will advertise it in due course for fresh recruitments," Sharma said.

He added that while the department prepares for the new recruitment process, each person affected by the court's ruling has the option to pursue legal remedies. "These individuals may file an appeal, a review, or a revision petition with the Gauhati High Court (GHC) Kohima Bench, the GHC Principal Bench, or even the Supreme Court," he added.

"While we carry out the administrative process as directed by the court, which must be completed within six months, we will wait for a while to see if any constables obtain favourable orders," Sharma said.

Justice Devashis Baruah, delivering the verdict on a writ petition filed by unemployed Naga youths in 2022, noted that the appointments had been made by the Nagaland government between January 2018 and October 2019 without properly advertising the positions.

Justice Baruah directed the state government to conduct a fresh selection process within six months, requiring the issuance of proper advertisements in widely circulated newspapers across the state and in accordance with the law. PTI NBS NBS MNB