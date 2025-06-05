Nagaland Power Minister Kenye inaugurates Rs 32-cr Ponglefo small hydroelectric power project

Kohima, Jun 5 (PTI) Nagaland Power Minister K G Kenye on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Rs 32.17-crore Ponglefo small hydroelectric power project located at Salomi village in Kiphire district.

The event was held at the NIC conference hall at the secretariat in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen and senior officials of the Power Department.

Describing the occasion as a 'red letter day' in the history of the state and the Power Department, Kenye dedicated the project to the people of Nagaland.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Finance Department for their vital support in bringing the project to fruition despite financial constraints.

Emphasising the vital role of energy in contemporary life, the minister remarked, "From the smallest gadgets to space missions, everything is powered by energy. The level of energy a nation can produce sets the benchmark for its development and future prospects." Pointing out that energy is not just a necessity but a driving force behind every aspect of modern civilisation, he highlighted Nagaland's abundant natural resources.

The minister said that the state lies in one of the world's top biodiversity hotspots and has untapped potential in clean energy sources such as hydro, solar and bio-energy.

"Though we may not have large-scale hydropower potential, there are many small and mini hydro sites that we will now focus on developing," he said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to pursuing clean energy and sustainable development, adding that no stone would be left unturned in exploring the state's renewable energy resources.

The minister also extended an invitation to the international community to invest in Nagaland's energy sector.

Giving a brief technical report, chief engineer of Power Department, Kasho Chishi said the 1 MW Ponglefo SHP is a run-of-the-river power project. It is designed to generate approximately 3.9 million units of electricity annually.

The project utilises the natural flow of the Likimro River, a tributary of the Tizu River, which is a perennial river in the eastern region of Nagaland, he said.

The project was funded jointly by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, North Eastern Council and the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 32.17 crore, Chishi added. PTI NBS NBS ACD