Nagaland receives Rs 4.78 cr from NEC in Nov for development projects

Kohima, Dec 10 (PTI) Nagaland has received Rs 4.78 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC) in November for various programmes such as youth and sports infrastructure, tourism promotion and support for indigenous cultural initiatives, an official statement said.

The fund release was part of the NEC’s monthly update on project sanctions and implementation across the northeastern states, it said.

According to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the NEC Secretariat in Shillong, the council released a total of Rs 56.22 crore across all eight states in November to support infrastructure development, livelihood enhancement, cultural events, seminars, research and innovation-based initiatives.

The NEC stated that its support for Nagaland covers critical sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities, tourism, culture and heritage, education, skill development, livelihood promotion and innovation, according to the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations (DIPR) department on Tuesday.

The council reiterated its commitment to timely fund flow and close coordination with state authorities.

In addition to state-specific allocations, NEC released Rs 14.89 crore to various central agencies and cultural bodies to support regional events and academic engagements, the statement said.

Major project interventions during the month covered community development for indigenous groups, animal feed production units, scientific pig-breeding facilities, piggery value-chain infrastructure, documentation of traditional medicinal knowledge, tele-education expansion through smart virtual classrooms, among others.

Sports infrastructure development in Manipur was also supported.

The NEC reported the completion of rainwater reservoirs for fire safety and a skill training centre in Nagaland, a project sanctioned in March 2023.

The initiative includes rainwater harvesting reservoirs at Dimapur (Assam border) and Khuzama (Manipur border), and infrastructure development at the skill training centre in Chiechama.

The project is expected to significantly enhance fire-safety preparedness and provide structured training for youth seeking employment in fire and emergency services, the DIPR statement said. PTI NBS BDC