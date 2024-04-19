Nagaland records voter turnout of 13.51 pc till 11 am

Kohima, Apr 19 (PTI) The lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 13.51 per cent till 11 am on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm, they said.

The polling was underway amid a call given by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) in six districts of the region to abstain from voting over the demand for a separate state.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exercised his franchise in his native village of Touphema in the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency of Kohima district.

Advertisment

Interacting with reporters after voting, he expressed confidence that NDPP nominee Chumben Murry, who has been backed by the ruling coalition, will comfortably win the seat.

Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir, who is also the party's candidate, cast his vote at his native village Longsa in the Mongoya assembly constituency in the Mokokchung district.

The NDPP nominee cast his vote in Wokha town.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton of the BJP voted at his village in Riphyim in the Tyui assembly constituency of Wokha district.

A total of 13.25 lakh voters are eligible to vote in Nagaland. PTI NBS NBS SOM