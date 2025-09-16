Nagaland reports widespread damage to infra due to heavy rain

Kohima: Widespread damage to infrastructure has been reported across Nagaland due to heavy rain over the last few days, an official report stated.

According to a report issued by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) for the period September 8 to 14, heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides, mudslides and floods, leading to damage to public infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and also homes and farmlands.

It said that Chumoukedima district was among the worst affected. A mudslide at Pagla Pahar completely cut off road connectivity, while another was reported near Old Chumoukedima Check Gate.

Rising waters of the Chathe River damaged several houses, and the bridge between Chumoukedima and Seithekema was destroyed, it said.

Flooding also affected Chumoukedima ward 10, T L Angami Park, and Virazouma village, with additional reports of waterlogging near Army Camp, Shokhuvi.

In Shamator district, landslides at ADC Ward Road damaged the BSNL Tower's fencing wall, endangering communication lines.

In Peren district, landslides were reported between Saijang village and Mangleu Bridge, along Shokhuvi-Pimla-Mhainamtsi Road, prompting immediate debris clearance operations. Eleven houses were damaged in Bana ward in Old Peren Town.

In Meluri district, a major mudslide at the 16 Kilo mark stranded travellers. Mercy Bridge was declared unsafe and at risk of collapse. Additional mudslides along Akhewgo road disrupted traffic flow, the report stated.

In Dimapur district, widespread flooding and waterlogging affected Vilhume Colony, S M Colony, East Police Colony, Namgalong Colony, Ragailong Colony, and Kuda village.

Kohima district experienced several landslides affecting Kigwema-Mima-Chakhabama Road, Jotsoma-Khonoma Road, Viswema-Kidima-Pfutsero Road and Tsiesema Road.

In Noklak district, landslides and road blockades were reported at Kingpao and Kusong villages, and Zunki (Noklak-Nokhu) and Tsuwao-Pathso stretches. One kutcha house was damaged in Danlepdong ward, and a temporary wooden bridge between Noklak and Lingnyu was washed away.

In Tuensang district, landslides blocked the Angangba-Tuensang stretch of NH-202.

In Mokokchung district, 16 families at Chungtia village were affected, and one family was relocated. Two houses were damaged in Alempang and Aongza wards, a retaining wall collapsed near DC residence in Sangtemla ward, and road blockades were reported at Japukong Road, Khar, Chungtia, and Changki villages.

Part of the NH-702D (Mokokchung-Mariani Road) was also washed away.

In Zunheboto district, the road between Zhekiya and Satakha was blocked.

In Wokha district, the road below the Governor's Camp was completely cut off, and several plantation areas in Changpang village were damaged.

In Kiphire district, two houses in Mission ward, Pungro, and Kipongya ward, Kiphire, were damaged. Road blockades were reported near Zisaji College and Mission Ward.

In Tseminyu district, landslides were reported at wards 3 and 8 of Tseminyu New Town, and Sendenyu village. Four houses were damaged in ward 8, prompting the evacuation of affected families.

The NSDMA said that the district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) are working continuously to clear roads, evacuate affected people, and distribute relief materials.

It also stated that expediting restoration of vital connectivity to ensure relief reaches affected areas is being initiated in coordination with the Public Works Department.

The NSDMA, in a weather advisory till Thursday, said that the state is expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning strikes, accompanied by light to moderate rain at most places during this period.

The NSDMA has urged the public to remain cautious, especially in view of the ongoing flood and landslide situation across various regions of the state.

Lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods due to high precipitation in hill sectors, it said.

In light of the situation, the NSDMA advised precautionary measures, including storing valuables in safe places, evacuating low-lying areas if instructed, avoiding consumption of food exposed to floodwaters, refraining from entering flood waters or driving through flooded areas, disconnecting electrical appliances and placing them above ground level and using boiled or chlorinated water for drinking.

The NSDMA also called on all DDMAs and line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during this critical period.

For emergencies, the public has been asked to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at toll-free 1070 or 112.