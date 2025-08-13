Nagaland reservation row: CoRRP sticks to I-Day non-cooperation; govt orders attendance

Kohima, Aug 13 (PTI) Even as the Five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) reaffirmed its call for non-participation in all state government functions, including Independence Day celebrations, the Nagaland government has issued strict directives for compulsory attendance of all government officers and staff at the event.

In a press release on Wednesday, the CoRRP said the decision of non-participation in the forthcoming Independence Day was "a step further" in its agitation against unresolved issues on which the state government has remained unresponsive.

It lauded the five apex tribal bodies — Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho — for endorsing the August 9 joint resolutions and issuing circulars to all their frontal units and subordinate bodies to abstain from state functions.

Appealing to the public, especially youths and students, to express their resentment "through peaceful non-participation," the committee urged the government to avoid coercing or intimidating leaders of civil society organisations or the public to prevent any untoward incidents.

Following the CoRRP direction, its frontal organisations, especially student bodies, have issued circulars directing that no institutions and students within their jurisdictions spread in at least six districts – Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Chumoukedima, Niuland and Wokha – should participate in Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the state government, through Home Commissioner Anoop Khinchi, has directed all officers and staff of departments located near the Nagaland Secretariat Complex to attend the Independence Day celebration at the Civil Secretariat Plaza.

He also said that the attendance sheets should be submitted to the Home Department.

The home commissioner has tasked the deputy commissioners of the respective districts with ensuring attendance of staff in their districts, while also asking the heads of departments to arrange for on-site attendance recording.

The push for a review of Nagaland’s reservation policy intensified after the five tribal apex bodies under the banner of CoRRP submitted a joint memorandum to the state government recently.

They argued that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

The committee has held at least two phases of agitation – on May 29 and July 9 — in the form of protest rallies across multiple district headquarters (Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Wokha, Tseminyu, Zunheboto, Chümoukedima, Niuland).

Initially, 25 per cent reservation was allocated for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years. These tribes were designated as ‘backward’ based on educational and economic disadvantages, and limited representation in state services.

Over the years, the reservation increased to 37 per cent, comprising 25 per cent for seven Eastern Nagaland Backward Tribes and 12 per cent for four other backward tribes of the state.