Nagaland: Rio inspects landslide-affected areas, asks officials to expedite restoration work

Kohima, Sep 5 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday visited the landslide-affected areas in Chumoukedima district and took stock of the situation, a day after six people died in a massive mudslide due to heavy rainfall.

Torrential rain damaged houses and major portions of National Highway-29 in Chumoukedima on Tuesday night, officials said.

“Visited landslide-affected areas along NH-29 and took stock of the current situation. Reiterated to the concerned authority to expedite restoration of regular vehicular movement. The government will ensure that inconvenience to citizens is minimised and normalcy restored at the earliest,” Rio said in a post on X.

The mudslide that occurred at Pherima and Pagala Pahar areas also snapped road communication between the state's commercial hub of Dimapur and capital Kohima.

Six bodies, including that of a woman, were recovered in Pherima on Wednesday.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased, and Rs 5,400 each to three injured persons requiring hospitalisation.

Rio also chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang to discuss measures to restore normality.

The National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has been asked to make the NH-29 operational within 24 hours to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not adversely affected, the officials said.