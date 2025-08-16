Nagaland RMSA 2016 batch teachers warn of agitation over scale pay implementation

Kohima, Aug 16 (PTI) The Nagaland RMSA 2016 Batch Teachers Association (NRMSATA-2016) on Saturday served an ultimatum to the state government, demanding implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on scale pay, release of pending salaries and arrears, and recognition of their service benefits.

They claimed that this was discriminatory as earlier Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) batches (2010–2013) were granted regular scale pay.

Addressing a press conference here, the association cautioned that it would launch a democratic agitation, beginning with a pen-down strike from August 26, if the demands are not met by August 25.

NRMSATA 2016 members said as teachers they don't want to resort to agitation but the government’s continued silence despite clear judicial orders was "deeply disappointing." They pointed out that the Supreme Court on May 20, 2025, upheld the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench order of March 16, 2022, which directed the state to grant scale pay of Rs 9,300–34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200 to the 2016 batch of RMSA teachers, along with annual increments.

The association reminded that the 610 graduate teachers were recruited through written and viva examinations, with posts duly created and cleared by the finance department, P&AR, and the Cabinet in 2015.

Despite these approvals, when appointment orders were issued in February 2016, they were placed on fixed pay of Rs 31,015, without any official record to justify the deviation.

The association claimed that they did not receive their salaries since April 2025, despite continuing to sincerely discharge their duties.

"Continued non-compliance with judicial orders amounts to contempt of court and reflects an absolute disregard for the dignity and rights of teachers who have faithfully served the state for nearly a decade," they claimed.

In its ultimatum submitted to the State Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, on August 13, the association demanded implementation of the ROP 2017 scale pay on par with SSA-RMSA 2010-13 teachers, counting of salary and service benefits from the date of appointment in 2016, and clearance of all pending arrears.

The teachers warned that if the government fails to respond positively within the stipulated period, they will resort to democratic agitation, including peaceful protests and media engagement, beginning August 26.

NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen, advisor Vinoto Achumi and spokesperson Renbemo L. Patton along with others were present at the press conference.