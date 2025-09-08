Nagaland RMSA-2016 teachers launch protest demanding ‘equal pay for equal work’

Kohima, Sep 8 (PTI) Over 350 teachers under the banner of the Nagaland RMSA Teachers’ Association (NRMSATA)-2016 on Monday launched an indefinite sit-in outside the Directorate of School Education in Kohima, urging the state government to resolve their demands without delay.

NRMSATA-2016 spokesperson Renbemo L. Patton said the agitation was triggered by the state government’s alleged inaction in implementing a long-pending Supreme Court ruling concerning the service benefits and rightful dues of the teachers.

Patton said despite multiple attempts through peaceful and democratic channels, their concerns have remained unaddressed, compelling them to take this non-violent and lawful step.

This is the second phase of their agitation, following the pen-down strike launched on August 25.

The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) - 2016 teachers alleged that the state government's failure to implement their demands constitutes not only a blatant violation of law, but also a grave insult to principles of justice, dignity, and fairness. The association emphasised that the protest will continue indefinitely until the government acknowledges their legitimate demands and takes corrective action.

The teachers are demanding official recognition of their salary and service benefits from their original date of appointment in 2016, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

They insisted on the immediate implementation of the ROP 2017 pay scale, including regular annual increments, bringing them on a par with their counterparts in the SSA-RMSA 2010-13 category.

Meanwhile, the association has called upon civil society organisations, student unions, workers’ associations, and the general public to stand in solidarity with the protest.

On the fate of the children in the 133 government schools where their members are teaching, Patton said, "As a responsible teacher, we are seriously concerned about the kids. We never intended to be sitting here in agitation. We are eager to go back to schools and be with the children, but we have been denied our rights and left with no choice". PTI NBS NBS MNB